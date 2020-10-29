Daylight Saving Time means extra hour of Indiana alcohol sales

Ind. (WEHT) — Hoosiers will have an extra hour to buy booze early Sunday morning due to Daylight Saving Time.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission is allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sunday, November 1 until 3 a.m. since Daylight Saving Time changes the clocks from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Alcohol sales must stop at 3 a.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)