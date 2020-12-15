Deaconess Hospital ready for COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Deaconess Hospital is anticipating its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The shipment will include 1,900 doses which will ultimately provide 900 vaccinations.

It’s all hands on deck as Deaconess Hospital and its health care workers prepare for that precious cargo to arrive, and chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Sheu said the hospital team is more than ready.

Sheu said he is confident with the FDA and the safety of this vaccine and hopes the community feels the same.

“I think it’s a really exciting time to be a part of this historic moment in our fight against COVID and really an honor for deaconess and for our community to be one of the first to be a part of giving this vaccine. Lot of excitement around here to finally see some light at the end of the tunnel against this fight,” Sheu said.

Sheu also stressed that getting the vaccination does not contain the COVID-19 disease but rather gives your body instructions to build immunity against it.

The first vaccination will be administered Wednesday at 6 a.m.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

