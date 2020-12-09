Deputies buy Christmas gifts for kids

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County sheriff deputies were on a mission Tuesday. They headed out to shop for kids in need under unusual circumstances. Deputies went into Meijer to fill shopping carts with one goal in mind.

“Giving back to the kids and the community and kids that may not get a Christmas that they should,” said Sgt. Brandon Feller with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies partnered with the Ark Crisis Child Care Center to give a smile to kids in need. It’s a years old tradition, but this year things are different with COVID-19 worries. Gone are the days children would go into the store for a shopping trip.

“So it’s a little different trying to shop from their actual wishlist,” said Maj. Mark Rasure. “We’re trying to do the best we can with the circumstances in front of us.”

Not letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep them from ringing up some gifts and loading a van with items that will bring kids a little holiday cheer.

“I know that those kids will have that same magical feeling on Christmas morning,” said Angie Richards Cheek, Ark Crisis Child Care Center director.

Proving the pandemic can’t take away the Christmas spirit, deputies pulled up to the children’s center in style, with lights shining throughout Evansville as they made the drive.

“We made it as fun as we possibly could for the kids,” said Lt. Kerri Blessinger.

And together, ark advocates and these deputies helped remove underlying stress for these kids’ families this holiday season.

“Stress is one of the primary leading factors in most cases of abuse and neglect, so when we can reduce stress, especially at the holidays, children will be safe. That’s the whole goal of Ark,” said Richards.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

