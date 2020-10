EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a vehicle has hit a home in the 1200 block of Oakley Street in Evansville.

Police on the scene say the driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

We’re told police are looking into if the driver was intoxicated.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)