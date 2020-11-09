Dispatch: Emergency crews respond to scene on Powell Avenue

UPDATE: Officers on the scene tell Eyewitness News this was not a shooting. We are working to get more information.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Central Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that first responders were sent to a shooting on Powell Avenue.

We’re told it happened in the 1100 block just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

EPD, EFD and AMR responded to the scene.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

