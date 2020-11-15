EPD responds to attempted burglary, one person shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Dispatch tells Eyewitness News police are investigating an attempted burglary in the 1100 block of Loft Cove.

Police on scene tell us one person has been shot and there are no other injuries.

Sgt. McQuay said one person has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we’re working to learn more.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)