EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville/Vanderburgh Dispatch tells Eyewitness News one person has been shot in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and we’re working to learn more.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)