Dubois County man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man accused of animal cruelty appears in court as Jasper police keep investigating.

Ethan Rose pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of obstruction of justice. The charges stem from the deaths of two dogs and the dehydration of another that were in his care at his business Ethan’s K-9 solutions.

Jasper police were back at the business Friday afternoon serving a search warrant focused on surveillance video.

“Hopefully, if there’s any storage on the hard drive that we can, maybe see some past incidents on what took place inside the facility,” said detective Greg Brescher with the Jasper Police.

Police said the dogs still at Ethan’s were being picked up by their owners.

