East side Evansville Baskin-Robbins to close, won’t reopen until at least July

EVANVILLE (WEHT) – The Baskin-Robbins on Evansville’s east side will be closed longer than first reported.

The owner of the store in the Lawndale area said his shop is closing Thursday and moving to an area closer to Washington Square. The store will be closed until at least July or August according to the owner.

Over the weekend, officials said the closing was not COVID-19 related.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

