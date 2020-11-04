Emergency crews on scene of Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday night.

They were called to the 2800 block of South Ruston around 6:30 p.m.

Initial reports from the scene say the shooting appears to be an accident in which a juvenile was shot.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and we’re working to learn more.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)