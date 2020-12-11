EPD looking for impaired drivers during holiday season

HENDERSON (WHET) – Starting Wednesday, Evansville police will be launching its holiday travel blitz. The SAFE Family Travel Blitz 106 campaign will focus on wearing seatbelts and impaired driving.

EPD said it will be looking for drunk drivers and people not wearing seatbelts. The department said make sure you have plans for a sober driver before you begin your celebration. The blitz runs through Jan. 1.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

