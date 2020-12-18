EPD officer says person tried to resell free toy

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – One officer is voicing his anger after learning at least one person is trying to resell toys received at Wednesday’s Evansville Police Department toy giveaway.

Police officers with the help from Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment handed out several toys outside the Civic Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, officers and volunteers stood outside from six 6 p.m. until 3. a.m. as vehicles were lined up on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Some waited in line for several hours. Officer Phil Smith said he learned Thursday at least one person who picked up free toys last night had listed it for sale online.

“To wake up and see that someone on Facebook Marketplace trying to sell stuff for profit it’s very disheartening, frustrating, and angering quite frankly,” he said.

Smith posted a message on Facebook calling out the person reselling the toy. Smith said some people were not even able to get a toy and called the person’s act “classless.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS