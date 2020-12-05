EPD will not require officers to get COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – With the COVID-19 vaccine nearing approval from the FDA, the attention for some in the Tri-State is now turning to whether employers will require workers to get the shots.

Deaconess Health System said it will not require employees to get the vaccine and now Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said he’s not planning on requiring officers to get the shots.

“No, it would not be a requirement, we would suggest that our officers get it but it would be up to them individually whether they want to or not but no it would not be a mandatory requirement for them,” said Bolin.

Bolin tested positive for the virus this summer but has since recovered. While plans are being made to distribute the vaccine locally, Pfizer hopes to have FDA approval by mid-month.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

