Evansville celebrates Veterans Day at 3 events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several ceremonies were held Wednesday across Evansville to pay homage to our veterans.

The LST 325 held a short ceremony on the Evansville riverfront.

The ship’s bell rang 21 times, a 21 gun salute honored local veterans and the event concluded with the playing of “Taps.”

Local veterans tell us Veterans Day means everything for them.

“It’s the day to remember all those who’ve served this country not only in time of war, but served in off times of war because you have to keep building in order to take care of business,” Vietnam veteran Corp. David Maish said.







At Oak Hill Cemetery, a ceremony was held and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke named Steve Kissinger as the 2020 Veteran of the Year. Kissinger is a Memorial High School graduate and served in the US Air Force from 1961 until 1967. He’s been a member of the American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh since 2006.

“I was totally shocked and surprised. Jerry had talked to me back some time ago about attending this event here today, but he wouldn’t tell me anything about it. So, when I found out I was Veteran of the Year, I was totally surprised,” Kissinger said.

Also at Oak Hill Cemetery, Veterans for Peace dedicated a progeny of the peace tree.

The peace tree was brought to Evansville from Germany in 1912 by Joseph Freudenburg. The family replanted the present tree in 1918, which is now located on the northwest corner of St. Joseph Avenue and Orchard Road.

This progeny of the original peace tree was nurtured from a sapling by Veterans for Peace member and Master Gardener Larry Miller. The planting of the sapling was supervised by Evansville arborist Shawn Dickerson.

