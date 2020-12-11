Evansville holds memorial service for city’s homeless

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A memorial service in Evansville tonight honors homeless people who’ve died this year.

Aurora sponsored the annual service at the gathering church. Due to the pandemic, this year’s service was streamed online with limited capacity and safety protocols in place.

Eight people who died this year were remembered Thursday with a candle lighting ceremony Aurora said 143 homeless people have died in Evansville since it began holding its memorial service in 1990.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

