Evansville man pleads guilty, sentenced for homicide

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – An Evansville man pleaded guilty and is sentenced for killing another man.

Dalarrius Jackson was originally charged with the November 2018 murder of Amon Johnson.

Jackson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and armed robbery. In return, the murder charge and a related firearms charge were dropped.

He received a six-year prison sentence. Police say Jackson shot and killed Johnson on East Missouri Street during a dispute over money.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

