Evansville native designs Drew Barrymore’s Halloween costume

(WEHT) — Viewers of The Drew Barrymore Show on ABC 25 Friday saw 3000 hand applied rhinestones, 175 yards of tulle and a gown over 5 feet wide – and a North High School graduate was behind the magic of the Glinda the Good Witch costume.

Matthew Kilgore is a wardrobe assistant and tailor on the show, so he does all of the sewing. With a vision to recreate Billie Burke’s costume, Kilgore got to work.

Kilgore estimates he spent 150 hours over 15 days to create the Glinda dress.





“You say Glinda the Good Witch and everyone knows what that costume looks like. So I knew that it had to be perfect – it had it had to be the right shape, it has to be the right size,” Kilgore said. “I was holding my breath until she was in the costume and on set under the lights and saw what it was doing and I was really really happy.”

Kilgore helped Barrymore to the studio – they had to go through the double doors because of the dress’ width.

“Everyone saw it for the first time and everyone just burst into applause. And she was very gracious and told everyone that I made it and that she was in a Matthew Kilgore original,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore says he really enjoys the process of rhinestoning – which kept him busy with this dress.

“The bodice was covered in rhinestones, the sleeves were covered in rhinestones, the skirt was covered in rhinestones, there were rhinestones everywhere, so that that was that was my favorite part. I think,” Kilgore said. “You can never have too many sparkles on you.”

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)