Evansville officials encourage residents to ‘love local’ businesses

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – On the heels of Small Business Saturday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is continuing to remind folks to “Love Local” by shopping small and supporting local restaurants.

Since March, business owners have been working to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 while also being forced to adapt to new ways of serving their customers. With so many livelihoods at stake, the mayor is stressing the importance of keeping it close to home.

“As we head into the holidays, I’m really pleased to be here and partner with the chamber and all of our local area businesses to tell you that many of them, again, have the ability to sell gift cards and provide curbside pick-up to keep your holiday shopping safe and healthy,” Winnecke said.

Restaurants like COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket are at about half capacity while offering curbside pickup, but it could still take a hit when it comes to revenue brought on by hosting and catering company holiday dinners and events. The owners are hoping to continue to receive their support in other ways.

“Gift cards have been selling real well. I know a lot of companies decided not to have parties here, what they did was they got everyone gift cards,” said David Tang, general manager.

City officials say it wouldn’t take much for the area to see a massive financial difference.

“If everyone just spends ten dollars a week in our local market, we are going to create hundreds of thousands of dollars of money in the pockets of the families and the businesses that make up our community,” said Tara Barney, President of the Southwest Indiana Chamber.

Barney says the chamber’s website offers a long list of area store options and deals to help point Tri-Staters in the right direction.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

