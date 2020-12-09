Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform ‘Messiah’ virtually

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be livestreamed Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., instead of a live performance, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra officials announced Wednesday.

Highlights of the performance will include “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” “The Trumpet Shall Sound,” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The performance will feature two soloists Andrea Drury and Corey Crider. Livestream tickets will cost $15 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at evansvillephilharmonic.org or by calling the ticket office at 812-425-5050.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS