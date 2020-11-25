Evansville Rescue Mission hosting Thanksgiving feast

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission will host a Thanksgiving feast for non-residential guests on Thanksgiving Day from noon until 4 p.m. The feast will be at 500 East Walnut Street.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the meal will be served in a tent erected in the parking lot of the building, and seating will be limited to 30 people at a time. Social distancing measures will be in place, and face coverings will be required inside the tent except while seated and eating, officials said.

“It was our hope that, at least on this special day, our non-residential guests from the community could sit down and enjoy their Thanksgiving feast in a warm, safe, well-decorated space,” said Tracy Gorman, the mission’s president and CEO.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS