Evansville Salvation Army provides meals for families, toys for kids

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Salvation Army is making Christmas much brighter for families by providing meals and toys for kids. Over 1,000 children are getting toys and over 600 families will receive a Christmas meal.

Maj. Mark Turner says most of the families have been impacted by COVID-19, losing their jobs or not being able to work as much. Volunteers packed the items in a red bag just like Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.

“We’re finding that so many people said that this is the only Christmas that they are going to receive this year. They just don’t have the finances means,” Turner said.

Money donated to the famous red kettles helped pay for the gifts. The Salvation Army has received a $15,000 matching grant for money dropped into those kettles.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS