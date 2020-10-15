Evansville to host four NCAA Division II events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The NCAA announced championship sites for the next several years Wednesday, and Evansville will play host to multiple Division II championships.

The Elite 8 will be played at Ford Center in 2024 and 2025.

The D-2 cross country regional championships will be held at Angel Mounds in 2023.

The 2026 Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center, which is currently under construction.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)