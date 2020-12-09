EVPL reopens curbside services for east location

The community is invited to public presentations by the final three candidates for the CEO-Director position of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. (Logo courtesy evpl.org)

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has reopened curbside services after being closed for construction work at the east location.

EVPL’s curbside closed on Aug. 2 for water remediation and structure work. EVPL’s services including to-go printing, scanning, faxing and renting and returning library materials. A full list of the library’s open times and locations can be found here.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

