EVPL reopens curbside services for east location

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has reopened curbside services after being closed for construction work at the east location.
EVPL’s curbside closed on Aug. 2 for water remediation and structure work. EVPL’s services including to-go printing, scanning, faxing and renting and returning library materials. A full list of the library’s open times and locations can be found here.
(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)
