EVSC announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has announced its Hall of Fame class for 2020. The school corporation honors local individuals who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and who have made a positive impact on public education in the greater community.

The 13 inductees, which include Olympic swimming champion Lilly King, will be honored in July 2021 at the Evening to Remember dinner celebration. The entire class and their accomplishments can be found below.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

