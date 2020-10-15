EVV named 2020 Indiana Airport of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) has received statewide recognition from Aviation Indiana – it’s been named the 2020 Indiana Airport of the Year.

The organization says the honor recognizes EVV’s innovation in providing a world-class customer experience, safety, sustainability leadership, effective and efficient operations and community collaboration to further develop the economic impact of air travel in the Evansville region.

“It’s an honor for EVV to be recognized as Indiana Airport of the Year, and it’s a credit to all of our employees airport-wide, who continually go above and beyond to move EVV Forward,” said Nate Hahn, EVV Executive Director in a news release. “We continually strive to take care of our customers, address the needs of our partners and stakeholders and engage with our surrounding communities, and it’s nice to be recognized at the state level for our efforts that are truly transforming air travel and delivering a world-class experience in Indiana.”

As part of EVV’s recognition, The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) will receive a $1,000 donation from Aviation Indiana on behalf of the airport.

Earlier this week, EVV unveiled its solar powered covered parking canopy that will supply 50% of the terminal’s energy needs.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)