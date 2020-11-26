Eyewitness News reporter, family sing for grandmother in hospice

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Holidays have looked a bit different this year, and thanksgiving is no exception. Many have loved ones who are in the hospital or even long term care. In the case of Eyewitness News reporter Jill Wilderman, who joined the station this week, her grandmother is now in hospice care.

“Since the CDC is steering people away from travel and large gatherings. Families are having to get creative with how they include and celebrate with loved ones,” Wilderman said. “My grandmother as with so many others, has faced almost nine months since she’s been able to see and hug her own children and grandchildren.”

Wilderman’s cousins, Cory and Chad Seib, decided to get creative to make their grandma feel included loved. Her health continued to decline during the cherished holiday.

“So my brother and I got together and thought that music would be the best way to speak to grandma and speak to her heart, she loves music and her family has a lot of talent so why not use that in a special way for her,” Cory said.

Gigi, as she’s affectionately known, has eight children and nearly 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of them, former Broadway stars and performers, are spread across the world from places like London to Colombia.

“We’re used to getting together around the holidays this time of year and it’s really tough not being able to get together like this for me,” Cory said. “I felt connected at the moment. I sent out instructions and said ‘just sing in your phone.’ Everyone emailed back to me and I slowly pieced together and put those where they shined the most.”

Time was of essence as Gigi’s health declined, so in less that 48 hours, Cory had mixed vocals together and created a masterpiece.

“We can hope that she heard it and deep down, she processed it and knew what it meant to everybody,” Cory said.

