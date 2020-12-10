Families pick up gifts from Adopt-A-Family Program

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Some families in Henderson picked up their gifts from the Volunteer and Information Center’s Adopt-A-Family program Wednesday.

Families applied for the program with their children’s wish lists. This year, gifts were bought for almost 400 children. Families were able to pick up their gifts at the Henderson Housing Authority.

“Especially this year, there are so many people who are unemployed and are really struggling to just survive. This is a way for them to be able to provide Christmas for their children and they might not otherwise be able to do it. We’ve had so many people walk out of here today who have been so grateful,” said Susan Sauls, the center’s executive director.

About 125 people, business and church representatives bought the gifts.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS