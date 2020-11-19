Festival of Trees kicks off at EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s the holiday season, and while some events have been canceled in Evansville, the Festival of Trees is happening now at Evansville Regional Airport.

A dozen Tri-State non-profits are competing for Christmas bragging rights and cash.

Pictures of the 12 trees are posted on Facebook and the two organizations with the most likes will receive $1,500 in donations from EVV.

The trees are on display now inside the airport terminal for people to see in-person.

Winners will be announced after voting ends December 31.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

