Fire damages McLean County Senior Services building

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire has destroyed the McLean County Senior Services building in Calhoun.

The McLean County Senior Services facility caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the judge-executive.

Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said a call reporting the fire came in before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Dame says nearly everything inside is destroyed. The only thing salvages was a transportation van.

Crews are pushing walls down on the site for safety purposes.

Pictures show the response and the damage to the building on Highway 136 just off of Main Street.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)