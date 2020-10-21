Food giveaway happening Friday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Several organizations are partnering to give produce, dairy and meat to Owensboro families Friday.

The drive-through – no contact distribution will be held from 2-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Owensboro Sportscenter. Enter the parking lot from Hickman Ave. off Parrish Ave.

No signatures are required and no questions will be asked.

The Owensboro Transit Service, at 430 Allen Street, will provide a shuttle van to and from the event and back to the Transit Station for residents who need to use the bus line. Also, food boxes will be available for those who travel the yellow line during the time of the event.

Organizers say all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, and there is enough food to feed over 1,200 families.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)