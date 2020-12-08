Food truck raises money for shot teenager

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – As an Evansville teenager continues to recover from a gunshot, a local business is trying to lend a hand.

Divas Cookin food truck held a fundraiser Monday to help the family of Jayvier Johnston. The 15-year-old was shot in the head last month and is now going through rehab at a St. Louis hospital.

Divas Cookin owner LaTonya Davis said she is donating the proceeds her business raised Monday to help Jayvier’s mother, Brandy Johnston, with the expenses.

“She’s having to be with him, so we’re just trying to donate or raise money so she can be with her son and still maintain her household and take care of her other kids,” Davis said.

Davis said she may hold another fundraiser in the future.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

