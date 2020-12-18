Former Cannelton police officer arrested for child seduction

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested Kyle Lutgring, 30, of Cannelton, for child seduction. Lutgring, who arrested Friday, was a Cannelton police officer at the time of the alleged incident.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in September after receiving information Lutgring had allegedly seduced a female under the age of 18 while working as a Cannelton police officer. The alleged incident occurred in June, police said.

Lutgring resigned prior to the investigation. He was taken to the Perry County Jail where he posted bond and was released. Child seduction is a level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

