General Election 2020: Tri-State voters cast their ballot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State voters made their way to polling locations early Tuesday morning to cast their ballot in the 2020 General Election.

Eyewitness News Daybreak reporter Joe Bird stopped by Washington Square in Evansville and said at 6 a.m. nearly 200 people were already in line.

Masks and social distancing was enforced.

Bird also stopped by Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro where lines were shorter and voters cast their ballot in 15 minutes.

Voters telling Eyewitness News there long lines to vote at both Methodist and Calvary Temples in Evansville.

Polls will close tonight in Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)