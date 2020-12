GIBSON CO, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received four portable sanitizing sprayers using CARES Act money.

They’ll be used to disinfect patrol cars booking areas railings and countertops. The sheriff’s office urges people to continue wearing masks when around other people.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

