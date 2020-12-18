Glendale Santa raises $8,000 for needy families, aiming for $9,000

GLENDALE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Glendale Santa is out for another year, bringing holiday cheer to people in need around the Princeton area. Santa said this is the sixth year he’s taken part and he took things a step further this year, staying outside for more than a day to raise $8,000, which he met last night thanks to a man from Chandler.

“Got the app for him, clicked on it, gave it to him, handed it to his wife said ‘you know what to do now’ and she got done with it and gave it back to me, looked at it, $1,300,” he said.

Santa now said he’s shooting for $9,000 for local families. Santa said he will be out again Saturday and Monday.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

