Gov. Andy Beshear reports deadliest day for COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky set a record of newly reported deaths a result of the state’s previous spike in cases, on Thursday.

“Our death report today is by far the most people that we’ve lost, and remember, that’s a reflection of where this virus was about three weeks ago, where it was trending,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope we don’t have another day like this, ever. These are 54 families that need our help and compassion and green lights. They also need us to do better.”

The state’s previous record of 38 deaths was reported Dec. 2.

Beshear also announced that more shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be arriving in the state over the next two weeks for front-line health care workers and long-term care employees and residents. At a press conference Thursday, Beshear said there would be less vaccines delivered than originally anticipated.

The Kentucky COVID-19 hotline, 800-722-5725, is now open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, for questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor noted this hotline cannot be used to schedule appointments for getting a vaccine; instead, it can be used to learn more about the safety of the vaccine. Gov. Beshear said he will continually update Kentuckians as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

December 17, 2020

