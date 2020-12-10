Hatfield to serve on numerous committees

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, will be the ranking Democrat on both the Judiciary Committee and Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Indiana House Democrats announced Wednesday.

Hatfield also be serving on two other committees: Public Health; and Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

