Hatfield to serve on numerous committees

Courtesy: State Rep. Hatfield

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – State Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, will be the ranking Democrat on both the Judiciary Committee and Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Indiana House Democrats announced Wednesday.

Hatfield also be serving on two other committees: Public Health; and Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

