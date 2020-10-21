Henderson Co. High School volleyball teams in quarantine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County High School athletic director Mark Andrews tells Eyewitness News someone associated with the school’s volleyball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

JV and Varsity players and coaches are quarantined through Saturday, while freshmen players and the coach are quarantined October 27.

Andrews says the volleyball team will forfeit the 6th District Finals game, but they will be eligible to participate in the 2nd Region Tournament beginning next week.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)