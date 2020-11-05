Henderson County Schools approves winter sports plans

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County school board gave a better picture of what the winter sports season will look like Wednesday.

Two tickets will be given per player for middle and high school athletes. Due to the limited attendance, the district plans to stream games on Facebook.

No one will sit behind either team, and the visiting section will be separated from the home section for social distancing. The school is asking fans to remain seated unless going to the restroom or concession stand.

The plan passed 3-2. One board member voted against the plan and said she would put sports on a hiatus until they were back in-person full time.

On Wednesday, the district announced beginning Monday, November 9, all Henderson County Schools will continue to be on the Hybrid Model of Instruction for group 1 and group 2, with a goal to continue in this model for at least two weeks.