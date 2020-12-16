Henderson creates program to help small businesses during pandemic

HENDERSON (WEHT) – The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners has created a Small Business Continuity Grant Program with Henderson Economic Development and Henderson Chamber of Commerce as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.

The program intends to distribute $300,000 to small businesses in Henderson city limits that have been or will be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant applications will open Dec. 21 and will continue through March 21. Grant funding will be available to brick-and-mortar, for-profit businesses that have existed for at least a year. Businesses need to have 25 or fewer full-time employees and be located within the city. They must have an active business license and have paid all city taxes, officials said.

Applicants need to be able to demonstrate a need based on worsening business performance caused by the pandemic. Grant funding levels will be in two tiers: $5,000 or $10,000, officials said.

The application for the Small Business Continuity Grant Program will be available on the City of Henderson website, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce website and the Henderson Economic Development website.

