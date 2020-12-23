Henderson family remembers loved one lost to COVID-19

Many people mourn the loss of loved ones this year as COVID-19 takes the world by storm and the hardest part: not being able to be there with them.

“Our children did get to say goodbye, over the phone,” said, Jennifer Connell, whose grandmother-in-law, Louise Connell, died of COVID-19.

Unfortunately many goodbyes like this happened during the ongoing pandemic. Louise Connell’s family learned she lost her battle with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving. She was 93.

“She was a good person. She was very old-fashioned. She loved her family above all else. She loved her community,” said Connell.

Louise called Henderson home. She always entertained family for Christmas. This Christmas won’t be the same for her family.

“It’s going to be a really tough one this year,” Connell said.

And her family isn’t alone in losing a loved on to COVID-19. Her story reached Gov. Andy Beshear’s attention. He recognized her in a recent briefing.

“I’m going to pledge to try to do better every day in my life. To protect all of those around us. To her family, we are so sorry,” Beshear said.

And her family wants everyone to follow guidelines. So more lives aren’t lost.

“I would just ask for people to wear their masks. If not for your sake, for other’s sake. For those who can’t fight it off. For people who don’t have the choice,” said Connell.

Family members also want to take caretakers and medical professionals who work to keep up communication and help them out during this time.

