Henderson looks to recruit new businesses after Big Rivers move

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Henderson leaders say they’re already in the process of replacing a major hit to the city’s economy.

Last week, Big Rivers Electric Corporation announced it was moving its corporate headquarters from Henderson to Owensboro and taking 80 jobs along with it.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said he is disappointed in the Big Rivers move from Henderson to Owensboro but is focused on moving forward.

The city hopes to fill the void by drawing in new development projects.

“We will put together a very compact but very general recruiting plan for additional businesses to come to Henderson,” said Austin. “We’re fortunate that we have some industrial sites that are going to be coming available soon, and that includes one that is coming to the city of Henderson.”

Austin also says he hopes companies see an additional incentive in that Henderson has the lowest utility rates in the Kentucky.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS