Henderson recycling Christmas trees for nature trail

HENDERSON (WEHT) – The City of Henderson will be recycling live Christmas trees at Newman Park from Jan. 1 through Feb. 1. The wood chips from the recycled trees will be used on the Canoe Creek Nature Trail in Newman Park.

Trees may be dropped off at Newman Park at the end of the southwest parking lot, past the soccer complex, near the CCNT trail head. There will be signs posted. The park is located on Sand Lane. Tinsel and decorations will need to be removed. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 831-1274.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

