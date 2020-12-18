Highland Elementary School hosts Christmas parade

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Santa Claus made an early stop in the Tri-State Thursday bringing Christmas cheer and passing out candy.

Highland Elementary School in Owensboro hosted a Christmas parade. Cars and Daviess County School Deputies drove through neighborhoods. School officials say they may make the parade an annual tradition.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

