Holiday photo opportunity comes to Henderson riverfront

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ho-ho-ho who wouldn’t go to the Henderson Riverfront to take holiday photos?

Henderson Court Court Herbie McKee and his family donated a new display, which will be at Audubon Mill Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the following days. The display features a red truck and Christmas decor, with the Ohio River and railroad bridge as a backdrop.

Dec 5/6
Dec 12/13
Dec 19/20

There is no photographer on-site, so bring your own camera or iPhone.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)

