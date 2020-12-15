Homeless try to stay warm as temperatures drop below freezing

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Colder temperatures pose a threat to those without a roof over their heads. Most of us have the option to get out from the cold, but some people struggle to find places to stay warm each night.

“I have a lot of friends but I don’t want to put a burden on their family,” said Marcellus Barnett, who used the Evansville Rescue Mission’s warming shelter Monday.

Barnett is no stranger to what some of us consider an easy question: where to spend the night. Unfortunately, he’s not alone.

“There are so many people that live on the street that we don’t even know that exist. They’re real people with real lives and they just need to be loved on,” said David Whitmore, Catalyst Church pastor.

And that task to find a place to crash becomes harder when outdoor temperatures fall below freezing. A winter warming shelter is open during the day at the Evansville Rescue Mission. Those warming up inside the tent then need to find a place to go for the evening. If they don’t, then they’re stuck in the cold.

“I’d be sleeping on the streets, and sidewalks, and bus stops, and parks and stuff,” Barnett said.

Barnett was one of many fortunate enough to spend the night at the CK Newsome Center. Beds were provided for these people in need to crash on for the night. Those with Catalyst Church also helped make a generous donation with some help from the community.

“The community of Evansville, our church, and many people donated money and sleeping bags and supplies so we can pass out to the homeless and those who need to be warm,” Whitmore said.

Those with the church say many people are still in need and there are many ways to get involved and give back to your community.

