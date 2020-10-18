How to see Tarheel Hal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that Tarheel Hal is back in Evansville, the Evansville Wartime Museum has announced when it is open for visitors to come see the historic P-47.

The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, only a limited number of visitors are allowed into the Museum at any one time, and there is a timed-entry ticket system.

Visitors can reserve a time to enter the Museum and pay for their tickets in advance here or call the

ticketing phone line at 812-647-4218, which is answered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Museum says if it is after hours or if the line is busy, leave your number and your call will be returned.

Both the website and the answer line will be available for use starting on Monday, October 19.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)