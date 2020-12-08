Hugs for the Holidays campaign supports nursing home residents

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – A group of Owensboro residents want people to keep those in long term care centers in their thoughts while they’re physically separated from each other this Christmas.

They started the Hugs for the Holidays statewide campaign, where they’re asking people to hang pink ribbons outside their homes.

It’s to show support and raise awareness for long term care center residents who aren’t able to physically be with families this Christmas.

“Nursing home residents do not have a choice. They are completely isolated in their facility, many of them have not left since this started. So, they have been indoors, in their facilities since March,” said Marla Carter.

The campaign stems from a similar one that started in Tennessee by a statewide caregivers group.

