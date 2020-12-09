IDPH: 8,256 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 179 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 8,256 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 179 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 31 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths.

IDPH reported a total of 812,430 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,666 deaths.

Public health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 9.6%.” They also said the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate for December 2-8 was 11.4%.

As of Tuesday night, 5,284 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,176 were in the ICU and 647 were on ventilators.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)