Indiana Auditor warns of ‘Advance Fee’ scam

INDIANPOLIS (WEHT) – Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz is warning Hoosiers to be aware of a scam asking for advance payment in order to receive access to state grants and payments. These scams, being made by telephone and email and maliciously posing as Auditor of State employees, falsely claim eligibility for a state grant or payment but require a fee be paid before receiving access to funds.

Klutz said the state will never charge a fee for processing warrants or grant payments.

If you receive a call or email you think may be an Advance Fee scam, please contact the Office of the Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division at in.gov/attorneygeneral/2434.htm

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

